Special operation stops another attempt to acquire a home worth millions with a fake will in the center of Sofia

The Internal Security Service prevented another attempt to illegally acquire property in the center of Sofia, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reports.

At the end of August, the “Economic Police“ department of the Internal Security Service received information about a prepared attempt to illegally acquire real estate in the center of Sofia.

During the operational-search activities, the officers established that a fake private document was presented at a notary office in Sofia - a handwritten will, for which the graphological examination confirmed that it was not prepared by the testator specified in it. It was clarified that he has living heirs who live outside the country.

The goal was to use the document to illegally acquire an apartment in the ideal center of Sofia, with an area of about 140 sq. m. According to police data, the market price of the property is between 8,000 and 15,000 euros per square meter.

In order to prevent the crime, a specialized police operation was conducted on September 16 in a notary office in Sofia. As a result of the actions taken by officers of the “Economic Police“ department, harmful consequences for the actual heirs were prevented.

Three people were detained - two men and a woman, two of whom have multiple criminal records. Procedural and investigative actions were carried out, including searches of addresses and motor vehicles, in order to establish the involvement of the three and document the criminal activity.

Following a report of the materials at the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office, all three were brought as defendants and a preventive measure of "detention in custody" was imposed on them for a period of up to 72 hours.