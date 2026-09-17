Young man hangs himself on a billboard in Burgas

A 24-year-old Burgas resident ended his life by hanging himself on a billboard behind the “Kronoshpan” factory in the seaside city this afternoon, reports the “Flagman” edition. The tragedy was reported to the emergency number 112 by passing citizens who came across the body. A police team was immediately sent to the scene and began procedural and investigative actions.

Lack of a suicide note

According to initial information, there is no suicide note or other clues that could explain the motives for the fatal decision. The investigating authorities are yet to clarify the circumstances that prompted the young man to take this step. While the initial examination is ongoing, the body has not been removed from the facility.

Identity of the deceased

According to additional data published in local media, the deceased has been identified as Georgi P., who lived in the Burgas neighborhood “Vazrazhdane”. The area around the scene of the incident has been temporarily cordoned off. Law enforcement authorities recommend that citizens avoid passing through this area until the necessary forensic procedures are completed.