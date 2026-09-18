Former Minister Indicted in Petrohan Case

Former Minister of Environment and Water Borislav Sandov has been charged with official misconduct. The Sofia City Prosecutor's Office accuses him of having provided state control functions to a non-governmental organization in protected areas in the area of the “Petrohan“ chalet in 2022.

The case dates back to February 8, 2022, when Sandov was Minister of Environment and Water. According to the prosecutor's office, he exceeded his powers by signing a framework agreement for cooperation between the Ministry of Environment and Water and the non-governmental organization “National Agency for Control of Protected Areas“.

According to the indictment, through this agreement, the organization was granted powers that are part of state control. They included monitoring and control over the implementation of measures in protected areas.

The prosecutor's office also claims that in this way a benefit was provided to the non-governmental organization. According to the prosecution, it received access and the opportunity to use the area and lands around the "Todorini kukli" hill in the Balkan Mountains.

The case also had significant harmful consequences, the prosecutor's office said. Borislav Sandov is to be charged. The investigation into the case is ongoing.