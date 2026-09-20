Driver caught with 3.63 per mille of alcohol in Kubrat

A 37-year-old man was caught driving a two-wheeled motoblock with 3.63 per mille of alcohol in his exhaled breath during a check in the Kubrat village of Seslav, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Razgrad announced.

The check was carried out at around 7:00 p.m. on September 18. The man was tested with a breathalyzer, which recorded a high concentration of alcohol, the police said.

According to the announcement, he refused to give a blood sample for chemical analysis. A speedy investigation has been initiated in the case for driving a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration above 1.2 per mille, under Art. 343b, para. 1 of the Criminal Code.

What's next

The materials of the expedited proceedings will be reported to the prosecutor's office, and at this stage the case is being conducted based on the data reported by the police. No additional information about the identity of the detainee has been released.

Sources: Dariknews, Ministry of Internal Affairs