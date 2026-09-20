18-year-old from Tsar Kaloyan hospitalized after beating in Razgrad

An 18-year-old from Tsar Kaloyan has been hospitalized after being beaten in Razgrad, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in the city announced.

According to police, the incident occurred in Razgrad, and the case is under investigation. The Ministry of Interior did not provide further details about the circumstances surrounding the attack, nor how many people were involved.

The victim received medical attention and has been admitted for treatment, the police said. At the moment, there is no official information about charges being filed or detainees in the case.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional data is expected from the institutions working on the incident.

Sources: BTA, Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior - Razgrad