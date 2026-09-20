Montana man detained for threatening police officers

A 41-year-old man has been detained in Montana after he made a murder threat to a team of police officers on duty who visited his home in the Kosharnik neighborhood after a report of loud music, the Montana Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior announced.

The incident occurred at 1:10 a.m. that night. According to police data, the officers warned the host of the party that a report would be drawn up and the music system would be seized for disturbing the night's silence. According to the Ministry of Interior, he replied that he would kill them all.

The man has been detained, and pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case.

The Montana Police Directorate also specified that Since the beginning of the summer, 85 music systems have been seized in the region for violating night silence. The largest number was in the municipalities of Lom and Varshets.

Sources: Bulgarian Telegraph Agency, Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Montana