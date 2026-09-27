Dimitar Markovski: There is no reasonable judge who would release Vasil Mihaylov

There are only a few days left until the sentence of Vasil Mihaylov, known as the prosecutor's son from Pernik, expires, bTV reports. He is currently serving a sentence in an old case in the prison in Samoranovo. Pending proceedings against him continue, and last week it became clear that the authorities in Greece have issued a European arrest warrant for him.

The current criminal cases were analyzed by lawyer Dimitar Markovski on television.

The European warrant from Greece

Vasil Mihaylov was detained on May 22 in the capital's "Svoboda" district after nearly a year of hiding. It turns out that his current sentence will expire very soon, since the time spent in pre-trial detention has been deducted from it by law.

„This is more of a coincidence of legal circumstances than something that is scandalous. Rather, the behavior of the prosecutor's son is scandalous, lawyer Markovski explained to bTV.

Meanwhile, Greece is looking for Mihaylov for participation in an organized criminal group, causing grievous bodily harm and armed robbery of 5,500 euros from a businessman. The lawyer pointed out that Greek law provides for significantly harsher sanctions for such crimes, but Bulgaria has mechanisms to adapt a possible sentence.

„If the Greeks give him a life sentence and he wishes his sentence to be transferred to Bulgaria, then the Bulgarian court is obliged to determine the maximum sentence provided for in the text, which means that the life sentence should be dropped and 15 years of imprisonment should remain, Markovski specified.

According to him, it is extremely unlikely that Mihaylov will be released now, since no judge will issue a lighter detention measure given the issued European arrest warrant and the fact that the accused has already absconded.

Nikola Nikolov's agreement

The case of Nikola Nikolov, known as Pascal, was also touched upon during the conversation. A few months ago, the proceedings against him ended with an agreement with the prosecutor's office.

„Mr. Nikolov's arrival in Bulgaria was primarily and predominantly based on his initiative, which he showed during his house arrest in the Republic of Serbia“, commented the lawyer who represented Nikolov. Markovski categorically rejected the allegations of his client's connections with political figures and former heads of customs.

The brutal murder in Plovdiv

The defense attorney also took a position on the case of the brutal murder of 37-year-old Georgi Kuzev on the Youth Hill in Plovdiv. Recently, the Court of Appeal refused to change the detention order for a 16-year-old girl from the group, who the investigation claims lured the victim.

„To tell you honestly, I have never seen such cruelty and such sadism before. All sorts of cases have been filed over the years, very serious murders, including murders involving the dismemberment of the victims. Things with Georgi were terrible“, the lawyer shared.

He expressed professional concern that the constant appeal of the detention measures by the accused physically hinders the work of the investigators on the merits, as the materials on the case are constantly circulating between the judicial instances.