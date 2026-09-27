Man paid 230 euros for sneakers from TikTok, received tissues

A 45-year-old man from Isperih has filed a police report after becoming a victim of online fraud when purchasing through the TikTok platform, the Department of Internal Affairs and Communications – Razgrad reported.

At around 11:10 on September 25, the man received an ordered package for which he paid over 230 euros.

Instead of the expected two pairs of sneakers, however, he found two packages of tissues in the box.

A fraud investigation under Art. 209, para. 1 of the Criminal Code has been initiated in the case.