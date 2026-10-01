Journalist: There is evidence that the person detained for the death of Iliyan Filipov is involved in contract killings

Slavcho Megerov is well known to the Ministry of Interior and it is clear that he is systematically involved in thefts and robberies. There is evidence that he is connected to contract killings. This was stated on the air of “Hello, Bulgaria” on Nova TV by journalist from Bird.bg Dimitar Stoyanov about the person detained for the murder of businessman Iliyan Filipov. Megerov worked in one of the transport companies of the murdered owner of “Botev” (Plovdiv).

“First of all, let us note that we are talking with a presumption of innocence. About 15 years ago, there was an allegation that he had taken an order to eliminate a person. However, it did not come to fruition because enough data about its existence was collected and apparently it leaked to the “target”. It did not even come to an attempted murder. I do not want to reveal more information because this may be relevant to the current investigation, but there is such a pre-trial proceeding. Most likely it has been archived, but there are living witnesses. For a very long time, certain employees in the Ministry of Internal Affairs did not want to reveal one or another crime”, added Stoyanov.

He also said that all hypotheses are being investigated in the case of Filipov's shooting.

“It is possible that they had personal relations. It is possible that it was a contract killing. It is also possible that the detainee has no relation to the case. However, he undoubtedly gravitates around the circle of Christoforos Amanatidis-Taki and especially the Belingata. Until a few months ago, Megerov and Filipov lived in the same place. At one point, the actions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs forced the detainee to leave Bulgaria. This happened after several successful attacks on cash registers in Plovdiv and the region. He lived in Dubai for about two years. There has undoubtedly been tension between him and Filipov over the past three years. However, we must bear in mind that these circles are not permanent. Some people come in, others go out. The relations in these circles are quite dynamic“, Stoyanov also said.

The editor-in-chief of akcentnews.com Stanimir Kronev also believes that there was probably a conflict between the murdered and the detainee that began three or four years ago. He also commented on the clash between Iliyan Filipov and businessman Ivan Petleshkov.

„The situation between the group around Mr. Filipov's business and the one around Mr. Petleshkov is a public secret in Plovdiv. From the reactions on social networks and those of a large part of the people in Plovdiv, it is clear that Mr. Filipov's counterpart is trying to present things as a small interpersonal conflict. As a scandal that started because of advertising money. In fact, the genesis of this conflict is much deeper. Taki's name has often gravitated in Plovdiv in recent years, and after him always comes the name of Petleshkov, Kronev explained.

We recall that the owner of “Botev“ (Plovdiv) Iliyan Filipov was killed on the night before Wednesday in front of a building that he himself had built. According to unconfirmed information, Filipov was shot with a single bullet in the head. The serious crime was committed in the Plovdiv neighborhood “Hristo Smirnenski“, near “Peshtersko Shose” and one of the city's exits.