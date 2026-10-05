Two young men were detained after climbing a 50-meter crane in Sofia

Two young men were detained after climbing a construction crane at a height of about 50 meters in the capital's "Ovcha Kupel" district, the Ministry of Interior announced. The incident occurred on "President Lincoln" Boulevard in the area of "Anastasia Dimitrova" Street.

Police and fire brigade teams arrived at the scene. According to the Ministry of Interior, the two initially refused to get off the structure, but eventually left it and were detained. They explained that they climbed "to watch the panorama."

According to initial information, at least one of the two is an adult. No information has been reported about victims, charges have been filed, or a prosecutor's request for a restraining order has been filed. Further actions in the case are being taken by the police.

Sources: bTV, PIK