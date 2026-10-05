Ministry of Interior: Bomb threats were sent from abroad via hacked emails

The messages about explosive devices received by kindergartens, educational institutions and various institutions in the country were sent from compromised mailboxes and servers of users outside Bulgaria. This was announced by the Ministry of Interior.

“According to initial data, the messages were sent from compromised mailboxes and servers of users outside Bulgaria“, the Ministry of Interior stated. Last week, the email addresses and servers were based in a Latin American country, and this week they are connected to a European Union country. The specific countries are not specified.

Signals were received in the morning in Sofia, Burgas, Shumen, Lovech, Razgrad and other settlements. They were addressed to kindergartens, educational institutions and buildings of various institutions.

The Directorate General for Combating Organized Crime is looking for the source of the messages

The Directorate General for Combating Organized Crime is working on the cases together with other structures of the Ministry of Interior. Partner services are also participating in the actions, with the aim of establishing the source of the electronic messages.

According to BNT, the Ministry of Interior and the Directorate General for Combating Organized Crime are checking the origin of the signals, which were distributed through compromised email accounts and servers outside the country.

The investigation is ongoing. At the moment, there is no official announcement about an identified perpetrator or a specific country from which the messages were sent.

Sources: bta.bg, bntnews.bg