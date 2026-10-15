Dangerous overtaking caused a three-car accident in Bistritsa

Dangerous overtaking of several cars caused a three-car chain accident on the road between Bistritsa and the “Simeonovo“ neighborhood. Two children, who were traveling in one of the hit cars, were also involved in the collision. The driver who undertook the maneuver did not stop after the series of impacts, NOVA reports.

The accident occurred on Saturday shortly after 4:00 p.m. According to participants, the dangerous overtaking occurred on a section with a curve. One of the drivers saw the maneuver and swerved to the side, but the car behind him crashed.

“A car suddenly appeared and literally stopped in front of us. The children were very scared, the little one didn't stop screaming, and my older son was clutching his chest and couldn't breathe. The blow was not light at all“, says one of the victims.

The driver has been identified

It has been established that the car cited as the cause of the accident was driven by a 55-year-old woman. The driver has been given 13 checkpoints and a fine has been imposed.

So far, she has had eight registered acts. Among the violations listed are driving without a seat belt and using a mobile phone.

After the incident, residents of Bistritsa stated that such overtaking at the entrance to the village is not uncommon. The mayor of Bistritsa, Samiul Popov, has published video footage of the accident.

“I have filed reports before in order to re-educate the drivers“, says Samiul Popov.

From the publicly available information, it is not clear whether pre-trial proceedings have been initiated against the driver or whether there is evidence of serious injuries in the collision.

Sources: nova.bg