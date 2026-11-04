New footage shows the ATV crash involving Nikola Burgazliev

New video footage shows the moment when an ATV mounted the pavement in Sunny Beach and struck a group of pedestrians. The video was published on November 3 by Nikolay Popov – the father of Siyana, who was killed in a crash near Pleven. The footage shows the vehicle’s movement and the collision, in which a woman, her four-year-old son, two children and a 49-year-old hotel employee were injured.

The crash occurred on August 14, 2025, in Sunny Beach. At the time, the ATV was being driven by 18-year-old Nikola Burgazliev, who is currently standing trial in the case. The woman sustained the most serious injuries and died on September 3, 2025. The injured child was in a coma, and a lengthy rehabilitation period is due to follow the treatment. His relatives say he is undergoing various therapies, including speech therapy sessions.

Decision on house arrest expected

The footage was released a day before the hearing of the Burgas Court of Appeal, which is due to rule on November 5 on the prosecution’s appeal against the change in the precautionary measure. On October 29, the Burgas District Court replaced Burgazliev’s detention in custody with house arrest. The magistrates found that there was no danger of him absconding or committing another crime. He has also been banned from leaving the country.

At a protest in front of the Courthouse in Burgas, a relative of the injured family said that the child was continuing his recovery and asking about his mother.

“What do you say to a five-year-old child who asks where his mother is?”, said Svetoslav Sokolov.

A triple vehicle technical expert assessment has been presented in the case. According to it, the ATV was technically sound, there was no evidence of braking marks, and the vehicle had been accelerating up until the moment of impact. The experts calculated an approximate speed of 28-29 km/h at the time of the collision. According to the prosecution, Burgazliev’s blood test showed traces of marijuana. These circumstances are part of the evidence that the court is yet to assess in the case, with no final conviction having been issued.

You can watch the distressing footage HERE

Sources: novini.bg, btvnovinite.bg, 24chasa.bg