Prosecutors investigate the case of the dog hit by a car in Sevlievo

The Gabrovo District Prosecutor’s Office has ordered an urgent investigation into the case of the dog hit by a car in Sevlievo. The animal was struck by a passenger vehicle on 31 October at around 3:25 p.m. on a street in the town.

On 3 November, the materials collected by the police were submitted to the Prosecutor’s Office. A prosecutorial file was opened that same day and assigned to a supervising prosecutor.

Specific instructions have been issued to clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident. A deadline has also been set for the investigation to be completed. At this stage, the Prosecutor’s Office is not providing further details about the driver, the vehicle or the animal’s condition.

18 pre-trial proceedings in three years

The Gabrovo District Prosecutor’s Office says it is actively working on cases involving offences against animals. Over the past three years, 18 pre-trial proceedings have been opened for crimes of this kind.

Five of the cases have been brought before the court with charges against five people. All of the defendants were found guilty and sentenced. The court imposed prison sentences, the serving of which was suspended for a probationary period, as well as fines.

After the investigation into the case in Sevlievo is completed, the Prosecutor’s Office will assess whether there is evidence of a crime and what further action should be taken.