Illegal cigarette factory uncovered near Blagoevgrad

An illegal cigarette manufacturing facility has been uncovered during a specialized operation in the village of Riltsi, Blagoevgrad region. Officers from the Directorate General for Combating Organized Crime, the Customs Agency and the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Blagoevgrad are taking part in the operation.

The operation is ongoing, and the area around the village stadium has been cordoned off. At present, there is no information about any detainees.

The Directorate General for Combating Organized Crime has confirmed that further details will be presented at a special briefing on the morning of November 4. So far, no information has been released about any identified individuals, the quantities of cigarettes produced or any equipment seized.

Sources: bnrnews.bg