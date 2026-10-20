The 14-year-old accused of murdering his mother in Plovdiv remains in custody

The Court of Appeal has left the 14-year-old boy accused of murdering his mother in Plovdiv in custody. The decision was made after considering the appeal against the most severe measure of detention.

The court accepted that “indisputable evidence“ had been collected in the case, including numerous testimonies of friends and classmates of the accused. During the inspection of the crime scene, 18 stab wounds were found on the body of the deceased woman.

Judge Ivan Ranchev announced that scattered cartridges and hunting weapons were found in the apartment. According to his statement after the incident, the boy attempted suicide, but was unable to load the weapons.

Testimony indicates that the accused told a classmate that he was depressed and wanted to end his life. According to the court, after the murder, he sent a photo of his mother's body in shared chats with friends and classmates. A video was also shared in the communication, in which the woman can be heard screaming.

The comprehensive expert examination, which should establish the boy's mental state and whether he was sane at the time of the act, has not yet been prepared in the case. The conclusion of the specialists is to be included in the investigation materials.

The boy remains detained until the court pronounces a decision on the next procedural actions. The accusation is not equivalent to proven guilt.