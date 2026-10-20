They are looking at the appeal of the boy detained for the murder of his mother. Hearing in the case against the animal torturers

The Court of Appeal in Plovdiv is to consider the appeal against the detention in custody of the 14-year-old boy, accused of the murder of his mother. The Plovdiv District Court determined the most severe measure of detention on October 11. The hearing was then behind closed doors.

The investigation is into the death of a 45-year-old woman, found in an apartment in the “North“ district of Plovdiv on October 9. After the incident, the boy himself called 112 and cooperated with the police, but according to bTV, he did not make a categorical confession. The prosecutor's office defines the murder as premeditated, not an act of passion.

“This is about a complex relationship between a parent and a child“, said prosecutor Ginka Lazarova.

The boy and his mother moved to Plovdiv about three months before the case. Until his detention at school, no aggressive or antisocial behavior was recorded. The Court of Appeal is yet to decide whether the measure of “detention“ will be confirmed or amended.

Pre-trial hearing in the case in Svishtov

The Svishtov District Court will hold a pre-trial hearing in the case against Anita Vachkova and Detelin Avramov. It is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. and will be held behind closed doors due to the nature of the charges.

The two are defendants under an indictment by the Veliko Tarnovo District Prosecutor's Office. According to the indictment, they are connected to 81 separate acts of cruelty to vertebrate animals committed between 2014 and May 2024 in Svishtov and the villages of Tsarevets and Bozhurluk.

The prosecutor's office claims that Vachkova acted as a direct perpetrator, and Avramov incited and assisted her, including by providing animals, premises and technical equipment. The two are separately charged with six acts related to the creation, sale and distribution of pornographic materials. The indictment lists 15 video files.

In the pre-trial hearing, the court will discuss jurisdiction, the existence of possible procedural violations, evidentiary requests, and the possibility of the case continuing under the general procedure. After that, it must be determined when the actual hearing of the case will begin.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, velikotarnovo24.bg, eurocom.bg