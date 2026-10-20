Prison and fines for the two accused of torturing and killing animals in Svishtov

The Svishtov District Court has set effective sentences for Anita Vachkova and Detelin Avramov, accused of torturing and killing animals, filming the violence and selling the videos on pornographic websites.

Vachkova received two years in prison and a fine of 1,100 euros, while Avramov was sentenced to two years and four months in prison and a fine of the same amount.

The two were detained in February after a report from an animal protection organization. According to the prosecution, the criminal activity lasted for about 10 years.

Before the hearing, the two were brought to the courthouse in Svishtov from the detention center in Veliko Tarnovo. Protesters were waiting for them outside the building, demanding maximum sentences.

Vachkova and Avramov entered the courtroom with hoods. The case is being heard behind closed doors.