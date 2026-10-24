Financial relations are the leading version of the murder of Slavi Binev

Unsettled financial relations are the leading version that the Ministry of Interior is working on for the murder of Slavi Binev. This was announced by the Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Interior Lyubomir Nikolov at the first briefing on the case.

“Unsettled financial relations are the main version of the murder“, said Nikolov, specifying that investigators are checking the connection between the shot man and three of his acquaintances, who were his guests shortly before the incident.

The three were detained near “Trayanovi vrata“

The report of a shot man was submitted to the 112 telephone number at 10:18. During the initial actions, the police established that three men were with him before the shooting.

A witness said that he heard a shot, after which he saw the three leaving the scene in a Lexus car. The Ministry of Interior has taken measures to prevent the car from leaving the capital and was later stopped in the area of the 54th kilometer at the Trajanov Gate tunnel.

The three passengers were detained. Two weapons were found in their possession and in the car. According to police, one was probably thrown away immediately before the car stopped, and the other was found in one of the men's bags.

Ministry of Interior is investigating a connection with a construction business

According to initial data, the detainees were involved in the construction business and have a company that is currently building two complexes in Sofia.

The Ministry of Interior emphasizes that at this stage it is too early to draw final conclusions about the motive and circumstances surrounding the crime. Unsettled financial relations are the leading version, but it is still being investigated as part of the investigation.