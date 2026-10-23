Daniel Parushev showed a new VIDEO after the incident with Koltuklieva

The MP from "Progressive Bulgaria" Daniel Parushev published a new video after the incident with Sonya Koltuklieva in front of the party's headquarters in Sofia. Security camera footage shows Parushev and his colleague Alexander Neychev helping the journalist to stand up.

Parushev claims that the two of them sat her down on a chair and gave her water until the ambulance arrived.

“I personally helped her stand up, then we sat her down on a chair and gave her water until the ambulance arrived“, the MP said.

He rejects claims that representatives of “Progressive Bulgaria“ did not help Koltuklieva. “The office cameras clearly show what happened after the incident and our reaction“, Parushev points out.

How the incident happened

The incident occurred in front of the headquarters of “Progressive Bulgaria“, where Sonya Koltuklieva was waiting for the Speaker of the National Assembly, Mihaela Dotsova, to ask her a question. Distributed video footage shows the journalist opening the door of the official car in which Dotsova was. Seconds later, an NSO employee pushes her and she falls on her back on the sidewalk.

After the fall, Koltuklieva sought medical help at the Military Medical Academy, and was later admitted to “St. Sophia“ hospital. She testified before the Military Appellate Prosecutor's Office and claims that she was hit in the shoulder and knocked to the ground while she was holding her phone and asking questions.

The NSO employee is accused

The Military Appellate Prosecutor's Office has charged the NSO employee with moderate bodily harm and ordered his detention for 72 hours. The prosecutor's office is about to file a request for permanent arrest with the court.

According to the prosecutor's office, the victim and some of the witnesses have been questioned in the case. Additional interrogations, analysis of video recordings and appointment of experts are pending. The investigation should clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident and the exact sequence of actions.