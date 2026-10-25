The materials on the pre-trial proceedings for the murder of a businessman in Sofia are expected to be handed over to the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office. Three men have been detained for 24 hours, but have not been brought as defendants at the moment. The prosecutor's office must assess the evidence collected and decide whether there are grounds for filing charges.

The report of a man shot was filed on 112 at 10:18 on Saturday. He was found dead in his home in the capital's "Gardova Glava" district, with a gunshot wound to the head. A shell casing was found at the scene, the Ministry of Interior announced.

The three were detained on the “Trakia“ highway

According to initial data, shortly before the shooting, three of the man's acquaintances were with him. A witness heard a shot, after which he saw the three leaving the address in a “Lexus“ car. The police located the car and stopped it at the “Trayanovi vrata“ tunnel at the 54th kilometer of the “Trakia“ highway.

Two firearms were found during the arrest. According to information from the Ministry of Interior, one was thrown away immediately before the car stopped, and the other was found in a bag belonging to one of the men. Ballistic examinations are pending to determine whether any of the weapons were used in the murder.

The version of a financial conflict is being verified

„The materials for the prosecution will most likely be reported tomorrow“, said the director of the Internal Affairs Directorate, Senior Commissioner Nikolay Peltekov.

As the main initial version, the investigators point to a personal conflict and unresolved financial relations. According to the Ministry of Interior, the three detainees were involved in the construction business and have a company that is building two complexes in Sofia.

A publicly confirmed business connection between them and the murdered man that would explain the alleged conflict has not yet been established. The Secretary General of the Ministry of Interior, Lyubomir Nikolov, stated that it is too early to draw final conclusions about the motive and that the data does not point to a contract killing.

“The act cannot be classified as a contract killing“, commented Lyubomir Nikolov.

The investigation must clarify what happened during the meeting, what the relationship between the men was like and who fired the fatal shot. It is expected that the testimonies of the witnesses, the expert reports and the other collected materials will be provided to the prosecutor's office for assessment of the evidence.