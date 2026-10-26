Serious injuries incompatible with life were found in the 10-year-old child who died at the UMBALSM “N. I. Pirogov“ after an incident on October 24. The child was transported by ambulance from the Emergency Medical Care Center in Etropole to Sofia.

According to information from “Pirogov“, he was injured when he fell from the ladder of an agricultural machine. After his arrival at the hospital, the medical team took action to save him.

“The medical team fully applied the established standards and emergency action protocols. All measures allowed by modern medicine were taken in an attempt to save the child's life after the severe injuries, incompatible with life, diagnosed in “Pirogov“, the medical facility stated.

Parents claim they waited for more than two hours

Previously, the parents said that the child was conscious upon arrival at the hospital. According to them, they had to wait more than two hours before he was admitted. The child was then taken to a shock room, and the family was later notified of his death.

The parents' claims are part of the circumstances that must be clarified within the framework of the investigation. At the moment, there is no information about charges being filed, and the guilt of specific individuals has not been established.

“Pirogov“ has notified the prosecutor's office

„Pirogov“ specifies that as early as October 24, the duty team notified the duty investigator at the hospital with an explicit request to notify the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office.

„In the name of institutional transparency and objective truth, according to the approved protocol of action, as early as October 24, 2026, the duty team of the medical facility immediately notified the duty investigator“, the hospital indicates.

The Sofia City Prosecutor's Office is investigating the death under a text from the Criminal Code related to causing death due to ignorance or negligent performance of a legally regulated activity, representing a source of increased danger. The medical facility states that they are fully cooperating with the competent authorities and refuse to make any further comments due to the ongoing investigation.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg