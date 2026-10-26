The Supreme Court of Cassation has finally sentenced Orlin Vladimirov to 20 years

The Supreme Court of Cassation has finally confirmed the sentence of 20 years in prison for Orlin Vladimirov for the murder of his wife in 2021. His father Plamen Vladimirov has been acquitted. The decision for both is final.

According to the Supreme Court of Cassation, Orlin Vladimirov was found guilty of premeditated murder, committed in a particularly painful way for the victim. The young woman's body was found in a suitcase near Pernik in 2021.

„By a final decision of the Supreme Court of Cassation, Orlin Vladimirov was found guilty of the murder of his wife Evgeniya V. in 2021, committed deliberately and in a particularly torturous manner, and was sentenced to „imprisonment“ for 20 years, and the acquittal of the Supreme Administrative Court was upheld with regard to his father,“ the court's announcement states.

How the final decision was reached

On October 20, 2023, the Sofia City Court found Orlin and Plamen Vladimirov guilty and sentenced them to life imprisonment. The Sofia Court of Appeal confirmed the verdicts on February 19, 2025.

On November 28, 2025, the Supreme Court of Cassation overturned the decision of the Court of Appeal and returned the case for a new hearing due to established procedural violations. The Supreme Court judges indicated that the Court of Appeal had not fully discussed the arguments of the parties and the differences between some of the expert conclusions.

During the retrial of the case on February 16, 2026, the Sofia Court of Appeal acquitted Plamen Vladimirov and reduced the sentence of Orlin Vladimirov from life imprisonment to 20 years of imprisonment. A cassation protest and appeals were filed against the decision by the defense, private prosecutors and civil plaintiffs. The prosecution and the victim's relatives demanded the reinstatement of the life sentences, while the defense wanted a new trial and a lighter sentence for Orlin Vladimirov.

The court confirmed Orlin Vladimirov's sentence

The Supreme Court of Cassation upheld the appeals court's decision in the part regarding Orlin Vladimirov's 20-year sentence and his father's acquittal. Thus, the criminal proceedings are concluded without the possibility of a new appeal.

During a hearing in September, the victim's mother addressed the two men with harsh words. "How could you not be ashamed? She gave birth to a grandson. How could you not send a single gift for this child in 5 years?", she said. A relative of the victim told the court: “We hope for justice, because this is lawlessness“.

The case discussed the thesis that the motive for the murder was jealousy. According to the prosecution, Orlin Vladimirov monitored his wife's chats and correspondence months before her death. The two had a son, who is being cared for by the victim's brother.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, bgonair.bg