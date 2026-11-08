Krakow shooter was a member of a shooting club

The man detained over the shooting in Krakow’s Main Square was a member of the Świt sports shooting club in Starachowice. RMF FM reported this, citing a club representative.

Six people were killed and 15 injured in the attack on November 7. Among those injured were two police officers and the 24-year-old man himself, who was detained after a shootout with law enforcement officers.

The club: He had not undergone tactical training

After information emerged about his connection to the club, the management of Świt issued a statement clarifying the nature of its activities. According to the club, its activities involve sport shooting in static disciplines.

“This person was never trained at our club in dynamic, tactical or combat shooting,” Świt said.

A club representative told RMF FM that the man had last visited the shooting range at the end of August and had been there twice this year. According to RMF FM, he held a weapons permit for sporting purposes.

Świt said that its management was cooperating with the investigative authorities and providing them with the necessary materials and information. The club will make no further comments while the investigative proceedings are ongoing.

Sources: rmf24.pl, wiadomosci.gazeta.pl, wiadomosci.onet.pl