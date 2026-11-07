19-year-old in an SUV hits and kills 4-year-old child in Grivitsa

A 19-year-old SUV driver fatally struck a 4-year-old child in the village of Grivitsa, Pleven Region. The serious crash occurred at around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, while the child was crossing the road in the center of the settlement.

The child died at the scene in the collision. According to the Interior Ministry, the driver's tests for alcohol and drugs were negative. The 19-year-old man has been detained.

Tension in the village

Following the incident, relatives and family members of the deceased child gathered in the central square in Grivitsa. Later, the crowd headed to protest outside the home of the detained driver.

To contain the tension and prevent an escalation, the police presence in the village has been increased. Gendarmerie units were also sent to the scene.

Source: nova.bg