Crash closes Ruse–Varna road, people injured

The Ruse–Varna road has been temporarily closed to traffic because of a crash involving several vehicles. People were injured in the accident, and traffic in the area has been halted.

The incident occurred after the „Jumbo“ store in the direction of Razgrad. The emergency call to 112 was made at 12:14 p.m., said Daniela Malcheva, the regional spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior in Ruse.

Teams from the Emergency Medical Assistance Center have been dispatched to the scene. They are providing assistance to the injured and transporting them to medical facilities. No details have been released about their number or condition.

Traffic is being diverted

Vehicles are being directed along alternative routes. Police teams are regulating traffic and clarifying the causes and circumstances surrounding the crash.

The Ministry of Interior urges drivers to follow the instructions of police officers and use the designated alternative routes.

Source: bta.bg