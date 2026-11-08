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Tension in Grivitsa After the Death of a 4-Year-Old Child

Tension in Grivitsa After the Death of a 4-Year-Old Child

The child was hit by an SUV driven by a 19-year-old man. The driver has been detained, and his alcohol and drug tests were negative

Nov 8, 2026 08:30 52

Tension in Grivitsa After the Death of a 4-Year-Old Child - 1
Antonia Simeonova Antonia Simeonova Author at Fakti.bg

Tension arose in the Pleven village of Grivitsa after a 4-year-old child was killed after being hit by an SUV. The incident occurred on November 7 in the center of the village, while the child was crossing the road.

The vehicle was being driven by a 19-year-old man, who has been detained. According to information from BNT, his alcohol and drug tests were negative.

Following the tragedy, relatives and family members of the deceased child gathered outside the home of the detained man. An increased police presence was necessary, with the tension being temporary.

Sources: bntnews.bg


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