Drunk man fell from a three-wheeled vehicle on a busy boulevard in Sliven

A 38-year-old man in an apparently intoxicated state fell from a three-wheeled electric vehicle on a busy boulevard in Sliven. The incident occurred on November 6 at around 8:10 p.m. on Stefan Karadja Boulevard, bTV reported.

According to police, the driver lost control and fell onto the roadway. The check established that he was unlicensed and that the vehicle he was driving had not been duly registered. The man refused to be tested for alcohol use.

Police said: “Expedited proceedings have been initiated in the case.” No information has been released about other participants in the incident or about injured people apart from the driver.