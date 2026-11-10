Three People in Life-Threatening Condition After Crash on the Trakia Motorway

Three people are in the shock room in life-threatening condition following the serious pile-up on the Trakia Motorway. They were injured in the collisions near the Zimnitsa interchange, at kilometre 298.

“Three people injured in the serious pile-up on the Trakia Motorway are in the shock room with life-threatening injuries,” Dr Valentin Valchev, deputy director of Yambol Hospital, told bTV.

According to him, all intensive care teams, ambulance crews and doctors on duty have been called in at the hospital.

Dozens of Cars Collided in Both Directions

The crash occurred at around 7:00 a.m. in dense fog. According to police in Yambol, dozens of cars collided at the Zimnitsa interchange, with the incidents occurring in both directions of the motorway.

Both passenger cars and heavy goods vehicles were involved in the collisions. The confirmed information so far is that three people were injured and admitted to the shock room in life-threatening condition.