American director James Burroughs, who created 15 episodes of the series Friends, has died at the age of 85

American director James Burroughs, who directed several episodes of the sitcom “Friends“ (1994-2004), has died at the age of 85, Deadline reported.

Born on December 30, 1940 in Los Angeles, California, Burroughs moved to New York with his family as a young child. Early in his career, Burroughs worked in theater in San Diego, and later turned to television work, including at ABC and NBC. During his 50-year television career, he directed 236 episodes of “Cheers“ (1982-1993), 75 episodes of “Taxi“ (1978-1982) and 15 episodes of “Friends“.

Burroughs also worked on the series “Two and a Half Men“ (2003-2015), “The Big Bang Theory“ (2007-2019) and many others. During his career, the director has won 11 “Emmy“ awards.