Blood, Sweat & Tears vocalist David Clayton-Thomas dies

Canadian singer and vocalist of the American band Blood, Sweat & Tears, David Clayton-Thomas, has died at the age of 84, CBC reported.

His death was announced by his PR manager.

The musician became famous as a member of the band Blood, Sweat & Tears in late 1968. The singles “You've Made Me So Very Happy“, “Spinning Wheel“ and “And When I Die“ reached number two on the Billboard charts. In March 1970, the group won a “Grammy“ for Album of the Year.

In 1972, Clayton-Thomas began a solo career and combined it with his work with the band. In 1996, the musician was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, and in 2010, his star was placed on the Walk of Fame in Toronto.