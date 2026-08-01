From Bulgaria to the world: Mila Zaharieva founded Balkan Open Door - Business, Fashion and Art

On July 30, 2026, Sofia hosted the Founding Forum of Balkan Open Door – Business • Fashion • Art – a new international platform created to develop partnerships between representatives of business, fashion, art, culture, education and institutions from the Balkans, Europe and other countries around the world.

The initiator, creator and owner of the platform is Mila Zaharieva, founder of the International Fashion Connection Group, which brought together representatives of seven countries in the Bulgarian capital to launch a new model for international cooperation, exchange of experience and implementation of joint initiatives.

The founding meeting was held at East Plaza Hotel – the newest five-star hotel in Sofia.

Within the framework of the forum, the participants discussed, adopted and signed the Founding Memorandum of Balkan Open Door, which officially marked the beginning of an international organization with national representations in different countries.

The new platform will work for the development of international business partnerships, cultural exchange, fashion initiatives, educational projects, international forums and joint European programs.

An additional highlight in the atmosphere of the forum was the exhibition of works by the world-famous Bulgarian sculptor Zhivko Sedlarski, whose works symbolically united business, fashion and art - the main directions on which the concept of Balkan Open Door is based.

The founders and Presidents of the first national representations of the platform were determined:

Bulgaria - Mila Zaharieva, founder and owner of Balkan Open Door and International Fashion Connection Group;

Albania – Andriola Kambo, entrepreneur and founder of the international platform MUZA Fashion;

Italy – Mariana Micheli, founder and president of Mad Mood Milano Fashion Week and creator of

Mediterranean Fashion Week;

Mediterranean Fashion Week; Greece – Valeria Meletidi, international entrepreneur and business leader;

Turkey – Kübra Orakçioğlu Kazan, international business leader, Chairman of the Business Council for Foreign Investments at DEİK and former member of the Board of Directors of Orka Holding;

Serbia – Bata Spasojevic, internationally recognized fashion designer and founder of the fashion brand

INDIVIDUAL;

INDIVIDUAL; Montenegro – Marina Banović, internationally recognized designer, fashion design teacher

and founder of Marina Banović Atelier.

During the Founding Forum, the Board of Directors of Balkan Open Door – Business • Fashion • Art was also elected:

1. Chairperson: Mila Zaharieva, founder and owner of Balkan Open Door and International Fashion Connection Group

2. Vice-Chairpersons of the international organization:

- Andriola Kambo (Albania)

- Kübra Orakçioğlu Kazan (Turkey)

After the end of the Founding Forum, the delegations visited the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency (BTA), where an official press conference was held with the participation of all the Presidents of the national representations.

During the press conference, the main goals, structure and development strategy of Balkan Open Door were presented, and each President was awarded an official certificate for national representation of the platform.

In her address to the participants, Mila Zaharieva emphasized that Balkan Open Door has the ambition to become a sustainable international network that will connect entrepreneurs, artists, institutions and public leaders through joint initiatives, international projects and long-term partnerships.

The international forum is implemented with the support of the official partners:

DVisio Make Up Academy – Diana Galabova;

Videotours – official partner for photo and video shooting; Singer Bulgaria.

The kind host and partner of the event was East Plaza Hotel, which welcomed the international delegations and guests of the forum.

With the establishment of Balkan Open Door – Business • Fashion • Art, Bulgaria stood at the foundation of a new

international platform aimed at building sustainable ties between countries and creating new opportunities for the development of business, fashion, culture, education and art through international cooperation.

Source: mediamall.info