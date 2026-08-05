August 5, 1962 Marilyn Monroe Dies

On August 5, 1962, at 4:25 a.m., Sergeant Jack Clemens of the Los Angeles Police Department's phone rings. He is called by Dr. Hyman Engelberg. The sergeant says several times "Yes, yes, sure, I'll be right there...", jumps into his car and heads for the "Brentwood" neighborhood. If what he was called about is true, this will be the biggest sensation of the decade, and it has barely begun.

In the luxurious apartment he sees Norma Jean Mortenson - known as Marilyn Monroe - lying on her stomach in the bedroom. Probably suicide - this is the police version. Sergeant Clemence was the first police officer on the scene and the first to say that it was not suicide.

Sergeant Clemence died in 1998 and throughout his life claimed that Marilyn had been murdered. In his career, the man had never witnessed a more obvious murder scene. The Los Angeles Police Department distanced itself from his words.

According to the official conclusions, Marilyn Monroe died on August 5, 1962 in Breteau, California, at the age of 36 from a fatal dose of sleeping pills. There are at least four versions of her death.

At the heart of all this is the question of the death of the actress, which is the subject of all sorts of conspiracy theories. Monroe had a stormy relationship with President John F. Kennedy, and in all likelihood with his brother Robert Kennedy. The president was also the last person to talk to her on the phone shortly before her early death. According to one version, Marilyn Monroe was the victim of a conspiracy and was killed by the CIA. There are also suggestions that her death could have been the work of the mafia. Or the FBI. And Dr. Thomas Noguchi, who conducted the autopsy of the body, wrote in the documentation that he did not rule out the possibility that Marilyn Monroe took her own life.

Today, the image of Marilyn Monroe continues to shine with the same strength. Her face is visible from every corner of Hollywood. The abundance of books and plays about her life turned Marilyn into a non-stop money-making machine decades after her death. The star of "The Damned Seven Years" and "Some Like It Hot" has influenced a number of celebrities over the years, including Madonna, Lady Gaga, Lindsay Lohan, Anna Nicole Smith, Mira Sorvino.

In Los Angeles, a tour company offers a 4-hour tour in Marilyn's footsteps, which includes the most iconic places related to the actress's life.

Monroe's intimate life is widely known to the public. For nine months in 1954, she was married to baseball star Joe DiMaggio. From 1956 to 1961, her husband was Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Arthur Miller. In the end, the myth remains unshakable. Marilyn remains the blonde in the white dress, the one who will always seduce and continue to move in front of the camera...