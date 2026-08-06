Which books are most often on the "must read" lists?

There are countless lists on the Internet: “100 books you must read before you die“, “Books that changed the world“, “Required literature for every intelligent person“. And if you look at a dozen of them, you will notice a curious pattern: the same titles appear again and again, as if they have permanently settled in the literary canon.

But why them? And should we really only read what we “must“?

Why have the same titles been on the charts for years?

The most important reason is that they have stood the test of time. While many popular titles disappear only Several years after their publication, novels such as Pride and Prejudice, 1984, The Great Gatsby, and One Hundred Years of Solitude continue to be reprinted and read all over the world.

These works have reached millions of readers with different cultures, values, and life experiences. Each new generation finds something relevant in them. This is what distinguishes classics - they do not lose their relevance over time.

Another reason is the themes they address. Love, freedom, guilt, power, loneliness, and the pursuit of justice are part of human life regardless of the historical era.

It is enough to recall Raskolnikov from Crime and Punishment. His moral hesitations continue to provoke reflection today. In the same way George Orwell's “1984“ is no longer seen only as a dystopia, but also as a warning about how easily truth and freedom can be manipulated.

There is another factor - reading tradition. When a work has been on recommended lists for decades, new readers naturally reach for it. This is how classics constantly find a new audience.

Classics or modern bestsellers - what do readers recommend?

This is a debate that will probably never end. Some prefer titles that have proven their worth over time, while others keep track of all the new books that arouse interest among readers.

The truth is, there is no need to choose just one direction.

Classic works provide a foundation. They help us understand literary references, build a richer language, and raise questions that remain relevant regardless of time.

Contemporary novels, on the other hand, talk about the problems of today's world. They use language that is closer to the modern reader and often touch on topics that we are currently experiencing.

Therefore, the best approach is a combination of the two. A heavier classic novel can easily be followed by a more contemporary story. This makes reading varied and interesting.

Are there any books that change the way we think?

Yes, but the reason is not because they give ready-made answers. Good books change our perspective because they allow us to experience life through the eyes of another person.

As we read, we begin to understand the motives, fears, and choices of the characters. This develops our ability to empathize and see different points of view.

„The Little Prince“, for example, sounds like a children's fairy tale only at first reading. Over the years, the book reveals very different messages about friendship, responsibility and the way in which adults lose their ability to look at the world with imagination.

Similarly, „1984“ makes us think about how important language, freedom of information and critical thinking are.

Even works like „The Lord of the Rings“ talk about themes that have nothing to do with fiction - the power of friendship, self-sacrifice and the temptation of power.

Sometimes a book doesn't change our lives completely. It is enough to simply help us understand ourselves better.

Which genres are most often among the must-reads readings?

If we compare the different world lists of recommended books, we will easily notice several genres that are found most often.

Psychological and epic novels almost always occupy the top positions. They offer a deep look at human character and relationships between people.

Among the most frequently recommended are dystopias. “1984“, “Brave New World“ and “Animal Farm“ raise questions about freedom, power and the structure of society that still sound relevant today.

Philosophical novels are also regularly present in such rankings. Authors such as Albert Camus, Jean-Paul Sartre and Hermann Hesse encourage the reader to search for their own answers to the meaning of life.

Memoirs and biographies also have a strong place. Stories like “Man's Search for Meaning“ by Viktor Frankl are impressive because they tell real human stories and show the strength of the human spirit even in the most difficult trials.

How to create a personal list of books that are worth your time?

No ranking can determine what will impress you the most. That's why the best list is always the one you gradually build yourself.

Here are a few ideas that can help:

1. Start with your own interests

Think about what stories appeal to you the most. If you like family sagas, “One Hundred Years of Solitude“ could be an excellent choice. If you are interested in politics and social processes, start with Orwell.

2. Combine different genres

You don't have to stick to just classics or just new novels. Variety makes reading more enjoyable and allows you to discover different author styles.

3. Trust people with similar tastes

Often, a recommendation from a friend who knows your interests turns out to be more useful than another online ranking.

4. Record your impressions

A reading journal or profile on a platform like Goodreads will help you discover what books really stick in your mind.

5. Don't feel obligated to finish every book

If after dozens of pages the story fails to captivate you, feel free to move on to the next title. Reading time is limited, but good books are plentiful.

Lists of "must-read" books can be a great starting point, because they collect works that have proven their worth over the years. However, they are not a rule that every reader should follow.

The most valuable books are not always the most famous. Sometimes it's that title you accidentally discovered and read at the right moment that leaves the strongest impression.

It doesn't matter how many books you check off someone's list. What matters much more is which stories stay with you long after the last page.