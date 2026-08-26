Taylor Swift and Beyonce Share Emotional Tributes for Dolly Parton

The music world is experiencing one of its greatest losses. The legendary Dolly Parton has died at the age of 80 after a short battle with cancer. The news was officially confirmed by her nephew and longtime bodyguard Brian Seaver. Immediately after the tragic news, Taylor Swift and Beyonce - two artists who had a deep personal and professional connection with Parton - released their full and official statements to honor the memory of their mentor and inspiration.

Taylor Swift's full statement

Taylor Swift, who recently made a huge donation to the Dolly Parton Foundation for literacy, sent an official letter to leading media outlets, distributed by People magazine (source: people.com):

“A world without Dolly doesn't seem possible, real, or right. But because of the eternally generous way she spent her time on this earth, and the countless lives she changed for the better, her legacy will live on forever. She was truly the gift that keeps on giving.

Dolly gave us someone to look up to while also encouraging us to be who we are as individuals. Somehow she managed to impart her lessons about the world to us in a gentle and honest way, and very often in a funny way. She managed to give the world absolute mystery and fantasy in some corners of her life, but also provide complete transparency in the ways that really mattered.

Somehow she was true grace and true audacity, all rolled into one stunning person. She had the softest heart when it came to the struggles of others, and a spine of steel to defend her own dignity as a creator. I am grateful for the tightrope she walked so that young girls like me could grow up dreaming of joining the circus too. Dolly, I will be thinking of you every step of the way.“

Beyoncé's full statement

Beyoncé, who collaborated with the country icon on her 2024 album “Cowboy Carter“ by reworking the hit “Jolene“, posted her official statement on her personal website (source: beyonce.com):

“Dolly, you were the barometer. The North Star. Bold and brilliant. Talented and tenacious. You taught us so many lessons about how to be uniquely ourselves. I am grateful for your art, your heart, your generosity, your humor, and your entrepreneurship.

I am honored to have had the privilege of working with you. I will cherish this forever. Thank you for your profound impact on the world. You are an angel who made this world a happier place because of your joyful art. You are truly one of a kind. Rest in peace.“

The two emotional statements underscore the immense void that pop and country music feel today, while also cementing Dolly Parton as an eternal bridge between generations of artists.