The sixth season of "Undercover" was presented at the National Palace of Culture

Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture was filled for the pre-premiere of the sixth season of "Undercover". The return of the series took place after a ten-year hiatus, and more than an hour before the screening, the audience gathered in front of the National Palace of Culture to welcome the actors and the creative team on the red carpet.

Tickets were bought at the box office in less than two days, even before online sales began. BNT Director General Milena Milotinova described the full house as a sign of the viewers' loyalty.

„How nice it is to see a full house after a ten-year hiatus from „Undercover““, said Milena Milotinova.

The audience greeted the characters with applause during the screening of the first episode, and then again welcomed the team when it took the stage.

The team promised new twists

Director Viktor Bozhinov emphasized that „Undercover“ is a series created by Bulgarian authors and actors for the Bulgarian audience.

„The fact that you are here and that the house is full is just one sign – we need to make good Bulgarian series“, said Bozhinov.

He invited producer Dimitar Mitovski, whose idea the project started, to the stage. Mitovski thanked the team behind the production and the viewers, because of whom the series continues to exist.

The head writer Vanya Nikolova asked the audience the question that, according to her, always interests a screenwriter: “Do you want more?“. The answer came with thunderous applause.

Vladimir Penev assured the audience that he would appear in the season and help resolve the plot conflicts. One of the new additions, Pavel Ivanov, takes on the role of Yavor Krastev and urged the audience to expect the development of the story. Mikhail Bilalov promised many surprises.

Magardich Halvadjiyan, one of the executive producers, said that the team tried to create an exceptional season. The preview at the National Palace of Culture marked the beginning of the return of “Undercover“ with its sixth season.

Sources: bta.bg