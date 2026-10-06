The Jazz Singer Turns Cinema into a Talking Machine

When Al Jolson addressed the audience on the screen with the words "Wait a minute, you ain't heard nothing yet", the cinema began to speak. On October 6, 1927, at the Warner Theatre in Times Square in New York City, The Jazz Singer premiered - the Warner Bros. film that turned synchronized sound into a commercial and cultural sensation.

Jolson played Jacob Rabinowitz, known on stage as Jack Robin - the son of a cantor who chooses a career as a jazz singer. The director is Alan Crosland, and the script comes from the novel and play of the same title by Samson Raphaelson.

The film that is not entirely talking

Today, “The Jazz Singer“ is often called the first talking film, but this definition requires clarification. The production is mainly a silent film with musical accompaniment and intertitles. However, in some scenes, synchronized songs and lines recorded with Vitaphone technology are heard - a system in which the sound is on a gramophone disc synchronized with the film strip.

The Library of Congress defines the film as the first successful feature-length film with synchronized speech included in the dramatic action. This distinguishes it from earlier productions such as “Don Juan“ from 1926, which uses synchronized music and sound effects, but no spoken scenes.

Just a few minutes of speech changed the industry

„Wait a minute, you ain't heard nothing yet“ - the line uttered by Al Jolson's character became a symbol of the transition from silent to talkies.

„The Jazz Singer“ is 89 minutes long, but Al Jolson utters only 354 words. It is the limited use of speech that shows how powerful the effect of the new technology was. The actor's voice didn't just complement the picture - it changed the expectations of the audience and the business plans of the studios.

The film's success convinced Warner Bros. to continue with sound productions and accelerated Hollywood's transition to “talking“ films. In 1928, the studio released “The Lights of New York“, which is recognized as the first all-talking feature film.

The significance of “The Jazz Singer“ is not that it is the first film in which viewers hear sound. Its role is that it proves to the audience and the industry that synchronized voices and songs can transform cinema into a different art form. After its premiere, silent cinema already has an expiration date.

Sources: time.com, history.com, smithsonianmag.com