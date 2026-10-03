Stevie Ray Vaughan: The Voice of the Blues, Born on October 3rd

On October 3, 1954, in Dallas, Texas, Steven Ray Vaughan was born – the musician who would later become known as Stevie Ray Vaughan. Just 35 years later, he would leave behind a short but extremely eventful career that made him one of the most recognizable figures in American blues.

Vaughan began playing guitar as a child, influenced by his older brother Jimmy Vaughan. By the age of 13 or 14, he was already performing in clubs in Texas.

From Texas clubs to the world stage

„I started playing in clubs when I was 13 or 14 — "I was too young to be there, but it happened," Vaughn told MusicRadar.

In 1972, he moved to Austin, where he gradually established himself in the local blues scene. In the late 1970s, his band Triple Threat became Double Trouble. The line-up included bassist Tommy Shannon and drummer Chris Leighton - musicians with whom Vaughn would record his most important albums.

His big break came in 1982 at the Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland. Double Trouble played there without a major record deal, but their performance attracted the attention of David Bowie and Jackson Browne. Bowie invited Vaughan to participate in his album "Let's Dance", and Brown provided him with a studio for demo recordings.

In 1983, "Texas Flood" was released - the debut of Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble. The album combines traditional blues, rock energy and his characteristic thick guitar sound. Songs such as "Pride and Joy", "Texas Flood" and "Love Struck Baby" made Vaughan a name known far beyond Texas.

A guitarist with a short life and a long influence

The albums "Couldn’t Stand the Weather", "Soul to Soul" and "In Step" followed. The latter was released in 1989 and brought Vaughn a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Blues Recording. In the official Grammy Awards records, he is listed with six awards and 13 nominations, including for the posthumous album The Sky Is Crying.

However, behind the success there is also a difficult period. After a health breakdown during a European tour in 1986, Vaughn entered a rehabilitation center and later returned to music with a changed lifestyle. It was after this period that “In Step“, one of the most mature albums of his career, was released.

On August 27, 1990, after a concert in Alpine Valley, Wisconsin, Vaughn died in a helicopter crash. He was 35 years old. In the decades that followed, his influence continued to grow, and in 2015, Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Today, his name remains associated with that rare moment when the guitar doesn't just accompany the song, but speaks for the person. For Stevie Ray Vaughan, that language is the blues - played with Texas power, rocker courage, and a sense that every note must be experienced.

Sources: Biography.com, MusicRadar