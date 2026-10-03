Recipe of the day: Fluffy pizza pancakes in 35 minutes

Required products:

eggs - 2 pcs.;

yogurt - 250 g;

flour - 180 g;

baking powder - 1 tsp.;

bicarbonate of soda - 1/2 tsp.;

salt - 1/2 tsp.;

yellow cheese - 120 g;

ham or soft sausage - 120 g;

red pepper - 1/2 pc.;

green onion - 2 sprigs;

parsley - 2 tbsp;

dried oregano - 1/2 tsp;

oil - 3 tbsp.

Method of preparation:

Beat the eggs with the salt, then add the yogurt. Mix the flour, baking powder and spices separately. Add the dry ingredients to the liquid ingredients and mix briefly - just until there are no dry areas left. Finally, add the cheese, sausage and vegetables.

The mixture should rest for 8-10 minutes. It is thicker than regular pancake batter, so it is formed with a spoon in small portions. The smaller size makes it easier to flip and helps the pancakes cook evenly on the inside.

Bake on medium heat

Heat a non-stick frying pan over medium heat and grease with a little oil. Cook the pancakes for 3-4 minutes on the first side, until the edges are firm and a golden crust forms. Then turn them over with a wide spatula and leave for another 2-3 minutes.

If the surface browns too quickly, reduce the heat. This gives the inside time to cook without the crust burning. The finished pizza pancakes are stacked on top of each other to stay warm, and served immediately while the cheese is soft.

They can be served with tomato or garlic sauce, as well as fresh salad.

Source: gotvach.bg