Mimi Ivanova before her 80th anniversary: I am strong for both of us

Mimi Ivanova is welcoming one of the most important years in her life with new recognition, an upcoming big concert and no intention of parting with the stage. The singer, who will turn 80 on December 28, admits that she continues to actively take care of her voice and health, and the interest of the audience remains the most important reward for her.

On October 2, Mimi Ivanova guested on the show “Face to Face“ on bTV, where she spoke frankly about her age, career and life with her husband and long-time creative partner Razvigor Popov.

„For me, the prize is full concert halls“, says the singer, admitting that she is most pleased by the fact that people continue to be interested in her and her music.

On the threshold of the 80s

Mimi Ivanova does not hide that she makes an effort to stay in shape. According to her, her energy is due to both her lifestyle and her attitude towards people.

The singer says that she takes care of her health, body, skin and voice, but she also puts „her good heart“ among the important things. She tries to live peacefully and avoid conflicts, and in recent years she has increasingly appreciated traveling and meeting strangers.

Her career continues even at an age when many have long since retired from the stage. Back in March, Mimi Ivanova told BTA that she has retained her vocal range and that concerts and the audience keep her “on the crest of the wave“.

“Now I am a man's girl“

One of the most personal topics in the singer's latest interview is related to Razvigor Popov. Mimi Ivanova again speaks with great affection about the composer, with whom they are inseparable both in life and in music.

She admits that over the years he has been the person who has balanced her and dealt with many of the practical issues in their everyday lives. Now the roles have changed somewhat.

According to the singer, Razvigor Popov no longer drives so easily and spends more time at home, so she has taken on a significant part of the daily tasks.

“I used to live like a princess, but now I'm a man's girl“, says Mimi Ivanova. And she adds one of the strongest lines in the conversation: „In this period of my life, I am strong for both of us.“

She also says about her husband that she is grateful to fate for their meeting and defines him as a person who has been by her side over the years not only as a partner, but also as a songwriter, pianist and support in life.

Sofia honored her with one of its highest honors

The anniversary year 2026 also brought Mimi Ivanova serious public recognition. On September 17, she was officially awarded the title „Honorary Citizen of Sofia“.

The honor was presented during the solemn session of the Sofia Municipal Council for the capital's holiday. Among the honorees this year was the singer Darina Yotova – DARA, as well as the composer and organist Prof. Neva Krasteva.

For Mimi Ivanova, the recognition has a special meaning, although she herself emphasizes that it is not the awards that determine her attitude towards the profession.

The big holiday is coming up on October 28

The next big date in the singer's calendar is October 28, 2026. Then, in Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture, the anniversary performance „When I Was a Girl – Mimi at 80“ will take place.

The program includes both new songs and iconic hits from Mimi Ivanova's career, as well as special guests. The producer and director of the show is Evgeni Boyanov, and the concert is included in the Cultural Calendar for 2026 of the Ministry of Culture.

The singer herself revealed to BTA in the spring that her new show would not simply repeat the success of her previous big concert “Everyone Loves Mimi“, but rather build on it.

Thus, a few months before her actual 80th birthday, Mimi Ivanova continues to live in the rhythm that has accompanied her for more than half a century – between the stage, new songs, the audience and Razvigor Popov. And if the number 80 suggests a review, for her it currently looks more like an occasion for the next concert.

Source: bTV, BTA