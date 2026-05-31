Top Walt Disney Company Manager Daterao Sudhir has been convicted of smuggling drug-laced jam into Russia, RBC reported. His lawyer Irina Lipovetskaya will appeal the verdict.

On Friday, May 29, it was reported that the Khimki Court of the Moscow Region sentenced Indian citizen Daterao Sudhir to two years and six months in prison with a general regime and a fine of 30,000 rubles for smuggling and possession of drugs.

According to the lawyer, Sudhir came to Russia as a tourist and planned to visit Moscow, Sergiev Posad, Vologda, Karelia and St. Petersburg. She noted that her client has no connections in Russia and that the THC jam was purchased from a legal pharmacy in the United States and used to treat insomnia after surgery.

“We will appeal the verdict“, Lipovetskaya said.

She stressed that the court had rejected the defense's request for a retrial, which could have affected the classification of the charges. According to the lawyer, Sudhir lacked “twenty-seven thousandths of a gram“ of the substance to be charged with a lesser charge. This amount is “within the margin of error of the scale“.

THC is an abbreviation for Tetrahydrocannabinol. It is the main psychoactive substance in the cannabis plant (marijuana and hashish) - the ingredient that causes the feeling of "high".

THC binds to certain receptors in the brain (cannabinoid receptors), which are responsible for memory, pleasure, coordination, thinking and time perception.

Its physical effects are increased heart rate, red eyes, dry mouth and slowed reflexes. Psychological effects are feelings of euphoria, calmness and laughter, but at high doses it can cause paranoia, anxiety and panic attacks.

THC is only one of over 100 cannabinoids in the plant, but it is the strongest and most studied. The amount of THC determines the strength of the drug. Modern varieties of marijuana often have much higher levels of THC compared to those of decades ago.