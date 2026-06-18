Judith “Judy“ Wyler Sheldon, the 84-year-old daughter of three-time Oscar winner William Wyler, and her husband, Wiley Sheldon (86), were found dead in a running car in California.

The tragic "find" was discovered by the California Highway Patrol on the evening of June 15. The family was found helpless in a Jeep Compass parked on the shoulder of Interstate 5 (I-5) near the city of Redding.

The vehicle's engine was running. Judith was behind the wheel, and her husband – in the passenger seat. Authorities say the case appears to be "medically justified." Investigators have ruled out foul play.

On the day of the incident, a heatwave warning was in effect in Northern California. Temperatures reached 111 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius), but it is still being investigated whether the heat played a direct role in the fatality.

The two were highly respected patrons of the arts in San Francisco. Judith Wyler Sheldon was a longtime board member of the San Francisco Silent Film Festival and dedicated her life to preserving the film heritage.

Judith's father, legendary director William Wyler, is behind such classics as "Ben-Hur," "Roman Holiday" and "The Best Years of Our Lives."