The official report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office, published by outlets such as Page Six and Variety, confirms that the main cause of death of 35-year-old Davy Chase is AIDS.

Here is the full chronology and details of the tragic case:

Official cause of death

AIDS as the main cause : The report cites the disease as the root cause of her body's collapse. The death was classified as natural .

: The report cites the disease as the root cause of her body's collapse. The death was classified as . Chronic substance abuse : Chronic polysubstance use (taking more than one type of drug in a short time) is listed as a significant comorbid condition.

: Chronic polysubstance use (taking more than one type of drug in a short time) is listed as a significant comorbid condition. Infections and sepsis: Before the autopsy was released, her father and boyfriend reported that she died in hospital on June 16 after developing bacterial meningitis and severe blood infections, leading to sepsis and organ failure, facilitated by extreme underfeeding.

The difficult last years

Homelessness in Skid Row : Before her death, the former child star was living in extremely difficult conditions in a van/tent in the notoriously homeless Skid Row area of Los Angeles. Her former manager and stepsister had been searching for her with a private investigator for months to help her.

: Before her death, the former child star was living in extremely difficult conditions in a van/tent in the notoriously homeless Skid Row area of Los Angeles. Her former manager and stepsister had been searching for her with a private investigator for months to help her. Beginning of addiction : According to her mother, Davy's drug problems began at the age of 13, but the situation worsened sharply after 2016, when she developed a severe addiction to painkillers (heroin and fentanyl) after a motorcycle accident. She completely cut off contact with most of her relatives.

: According to her mother, Davy's drug problems began at the age of 13, but the situation worsened sharply after 2016, when she developed a severe addiction to painkillers (heroin and fentanyl) after a motorcycle accident. She completely cut off contact with most of her relatives. The Financial Paradox: Her manager revealed that while she was living in poverty, Chase's accounts had millions of dollars in unclaimed royalties (residuals) for her roles that she was too addicted and lost in street life to seek.

Davey Chase's Legacy

Despite his tragic end, Chase remains a pop culture icon from the turn of the century with two radically different roles: