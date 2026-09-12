Unforgettable: Paul Walker would have turned 53 today

American actor Paul Walker, forever associated with the image of Brian O'Connor from the “Fast and Furious“ series, would have turned 53 today, September 12, 2026.

Paul Walker was born on September 12, 1973 in California. He appeared in front of the camera as a child, and in the 90s he gradually built an acting career with appearances in television and cinema.

Worldwide fame came in 2001 with “Fast and Furious“. In the role of undercover cop Brian O'Connor, Paul Walker became, along with Vin Diesel, one of the faces of the franchise, which subsequently grew into a global cinematic phenomenon.

Walker starred in six films in the series. The last was “Fast & Furious 7“, completed after his death with the help of his brothers Cody and Caleb Walker and visual effects.

The actor died on November 30, 2013 at the age of 40 in a car accident in California. The tragedy occurred after a charity event for the Reach Out WorldWide organization, which he himself founded.

Outside of cinema, humanitarian work is one of the lesser-known sides of Paul Walker. After the devastating earthquake in Haiti in 2010, he organized a team of volunteers and went to the scene to help. Upon his return, he founded Reach Out WorldWide, or ROWW, a disaster relief organization.

Paul Walker is not limited to his role as a celebrity ambassador for the organization. According to ROWW, the actor personally participated in missions and funded its activities before his death.

Thirteen years after his loss, the organization continues to operate. In 2026, Reach Out WorldWide participated in operations after floods, earthquakes and tornadoes, and its official data reports tens of thousands of volunteer hours since its inception.

His legacy is also maintained by his daughter Meadow Walker through the Paul Walker Foundation, whose activities are aimed at protecting the oceans and supporting the next generation of environmentalists.

For the actor's birthday in September 2026, the foundation is once again holding the “Celebrate Paul. Do Good.“ initiative, with proceeds from a special charity campaign supporting programs and scholarships for young people working to protect the oceans.

Thus, September 12 remains not only a date on which “Fast & Furious“ fans remember Paul Walker as Brian O'Connor, but also an occasion to recall the activities that the actor developed away from the cameras.