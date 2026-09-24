Gigi Hadid turned into Alice in Wonderland in Milan, Heidi Klum shone in a transparent dress (PHOTOS)

Gigi Hadid made one of the most memorable incarnations of Vogue World 2026 in Milan. The model appeared with a look inspired by Alice in Wonderland, created by Valentino Haute Couture. The dress combines a fairy-tale aesthetic with high fashion and was created especially for the opening of the event.

1680 hours of manual work

The spectacular look is a labor-intensive endeavor. According to Vogue Italia, the dress is made from recycled Venetian quilts and took around 1,680 hours of handwork to create.

This makes the garment not just a stage costume, but a complex fashion project.

Fairytale meets Italian fashion

The choice of Alice's image is not accidental. Vogue World: Milano was dedicated to the history of Italian fashion, craftsmanship and handwork.

Hadid appeared at the beginning of the show and set the fabulous tone for the evening. Her look combined references to the classic fairy tale with Valentino's characteristic interest in dramatic silhouettes and detailed workmanship.

The stars of Milan

Vogue World brought together models, actors, musicians and designers. Among the attendees were Pamela Anderson, Heidi Klum, Monica Bellucci and a number of other famous faces.

Heidi Klum was among the stars who attracted attention with her look at Vogue World 2026 in Milan. The 53-year-old model appeared in a transparent black lace dress, created by Greek designer Celia Kritarioti. The dress has long sleeves, a high collar and a fitted silhouette. Underneath it, Klum wore black lingerie.

Lots of lace and handwork

The garment is made of richly decorated black lace, with floral motifs covering different parts of the silhouette. The transparency of the material leaves a large part of the figure visible, while the embroidered elements create unique accents on the dress. Klum completed the look with black shoes and a small black bag. Her hair was styled in voluminous blonde waves, and her makeup followed her classic glamorous style.

„Голата рокля“ отново е на мода

Прозрачните рокли отдавна са част от червения килим и модните събития, но през последните сезони тенденцията отново е особено видима.

При Клум тя получава по-сложна интерпретация чрез многослойната дантела и ръчната изработка.

Самото Vogue World 2026 е посветено именно на италианското майсторство, традиционните техники и човешкия труд зад модата.

Хайди Клум не за първи път избира смела визия

Моделът от години е известен с експериментите си с модата.

Transparent and tight-fitting outfits are among the characteristic elements of her public appearances, including in previous issues of Vogue World.

In Milan, she once again opted for a look that is difficult to go unnoticed.

At 53, Heidi Klum continues to be one of the recognizable faces of the international fashion scene, and her appearance in Milan once again drew attention to her.