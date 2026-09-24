September 24, 1918: The Soldiers' Uprising - the rebellion that reached Sofia

On September 24, 1918, a rebellion broke out among the retreating Bulgarian troops, which went down in history as the Soldiers' Uprising, also known as the Vladai Uprising.

The events unfolded in one of the most difficult moments for Bulgaria during the First World War. After the breakthrough at Dobro Pole on September 15, the Bulgarian Army's front began to disintegrate. Parts of the troops retreated to the old borders of the country, and among the soldiers there was a strong dissatisfaction with the prolonged war, the harsh conditions and the military leadership.

Large groups of soldiers began to gather in the region of Kyustendil and Radomir. Some of them refused to continue the retreat according to the established order and turned against the authorities.

From rebellion to political uprising

The government tried to control the situation peacefully.

On September 25, the leaders of the Bulgarian Agricultural People's Union, Alexander Stamboliyski and Rayko Daskalov, were released from prison. They were sent to the soldiers in the hope of convincing them to stop their movement and restore order.

However, the development of events took a different direction.

Raiko Daskalov became the leader of the rebel soldiers, and Stamboliyski also joined the movement.

On September 27, 1918, in Radomir, Daskalov announced the overthrow of the monarchy and proclaimed Bulgaria a republic. Alexander Stamboliyski was appointed chairman of the provisional government, and Daskalov took over the leadership of the troops. Historical sources connect these events with the so-called. Radomir Republic.

The rebels march towards Sofia

After the proclamation of the republic, the rebel forces headed towards the capital.

At the end of September, they reached the Sofia region and engaged in battles with government troops. Parts of the garrison, cadets from the Military School and other units participated in the defense of the capital.

In the battles around Vladaya, Knyazhevo, Gorna Banya and Boyana, the rebel forces were stopped.

On September 29, Bulgaria signed the Thessaloniki Armistice with the Entente countries. At the same time, fighting between government troops and the rebels continued.

On September 30, government forces launched a counteroffensive.

The end of the uprising

The rebel units were defeated, and the leaders of the movement withdrew.

On October 2, 1918, government troops entered Radomir. With this, the Vojniška Uprising was finally suppressed.

The exact number of victims is stated differently in historical sources. According to some data, about 400 rebel soldiers and about 30 people from the government units died, but other studies give higher estimates. Due to differences in sources, the number of victims cannot be stated as fully established.

One of the turning points in 1918.

The military uprising occurred just days before the end of Bulgaria's participation in World War I.

It was the result of the accumulated military and social tension, but at the same time it also became a political attempt to change the state government.

After the defeat, Bulgaria entered one of the most difficult periods in its recent history. On October 3, 1918, Tsar Ferdinand abdicated in favor of his son Boris III.

The events of late September will go down in history not only as a rebellion of war-weary soldiers, but also as a brief attempt to overthrow the monarchy and establish republican rule in Bulgaria.

More than a century later, the Soldiers' Uprising remains one of the most dramatic episodes of Bulgaria's final days in World War I.