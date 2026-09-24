Galena and Veniamin surprised their fans with "Good Man" (VIDEO)

Sometimes an invitation for a joint song means much more. This is the courage of a young artist to take the first step towards a big collaboration - this is how the story of “Good Man“, the first duet of Galena and Veniamin, begins.

The project was Veniamin's idea, and Galena embraced the proposal and today we have a song that stands naturally between the world of pop music and that of popfolk, without trying to choose between them.

The author of “Good Man“ is Petya Radeva, who created the music and lyrics, and the production and arrangement were entrusted to L Padr3. The song is released with an official video directed by Stressko. The editing and post-production are the work of Viktor Antonov – Rick, and the photographer is Georgi Malev.

“Good Man“ appears in a strong period for Veniamin, who this year presented his debut album “To Be Yours“ and adds to his musical career his first collaboration with Galena.