"Project: Life" is the new educational show on BNT

This Saturday, September 26, at 11:00 a.m. on BNT 1, the new educational show on the public television "Project: Life" begins. Tsveta McGregor is the author and host of the innovative format, which combines new content, scientific discoveries, modern knowledge and real challenges in everyday life.

„Project: Life“ is a show aimed at the whole family. In it, viewers will learn more about topics related to health, psychology, modern parenting, the relationship between generations, life in the digital age and the opportunities for a better quality of life. At a time when the information flow offers more and more advice, Tsveta McGregor will emphasize facts and evidence so that viewers can receive verified and accessible information from established specialists, including internationally recognized names. The topics in “Project: Life“ will be presented through dynamic video content, a series of personal stories and real-life cases that will be tracked over time. It will be a kind of guide for the viewer among the new knowledge, opportunities and approaches that are increasingly actively entering our lives.

Tsveta McGregor has over 13 years of experience in television, among which she creates some of the most recognizable and preferred series on the small screen. Over the years, she has established herself as a recognizable name in Bulgarian journalism with interviews with world-class personalities from the fields of show business, entrepreneurship, innovation, healthcare and contemporary culture. Among her interlocutors are international stars such as Julio Iglesias, Chris Norman from “Smokie“, the rock band Godsmack, as well as opera stars José Carreras, Thomas Hampson and Juan Diego Flores. Tsveta McGregor is the first Bulgarian journalist to interview entrepreneur and biohacker Brian Johnson. In her work as a journalist, she is distinguished by her depth and human approach, searching for the personal stories behind public images and translating complex topics into language understandable to a wide audience.

Watch “Project: Life“ every Saturday at 11:00 on BNT 1 with host Tsveta McGregor.