Damiano David and Dove Cameron to tie the knot today (PHOTOS)

Italian singer Damiano David and American actress and singer Dove Cameron are on the verge of getting married after nearly three years of dating. The couple have chosen Tuscany for one of the most anticipated star-studded events in Italy this fall, with the festivities set to last two days.

According to ANSA and RaiNews, the civil ceremony is scheduled for September 24 at the historic Palazzo Comunale in Montalcino. The ceremony is expected to be officiated by Mayor Silvio Franceschelli. On September 25, the newlyweds and their guests will move to Castiglion del Bosco, a luxury complex among the hills and vineyards of Val d'Orcia.

Damiano David and Dove Cameron are keeping the details of the ceremony a closely guarded secret. According to Vanity Fair Italia, the wedding will be virtually inaccessible to outsiders, and the guest list includes relatives, close friends and international celebrities. The publication also reports that Dove Cameron chose a Valentino wedding dress, but its design has not been revealed.

It is no coincidence that Castiglion del Bosco is preferred by the star couple. The 5,000-acre estate has already been the scene of the weddings of model Kate Upton and baseball star Justin Verlander in 2017, as well as tennis player Caroline Wozniacki and former basketball player David Lee in 2019. Paul McCartney celebrated his 70th birthday there, and former US President Barack Obama visited the golf complex.

Damiano David, 27, and Dove Cameron, 30, met at the MTV Video Music Awards and began their relationship in 2023. In February 2024, they made their official debut as a couple on the red carpet before the “Grammy“ awards. The engagement was confirmed on January 3, 2026, after Cameron posted photos of herself with her engagement ring.

The two recently told Vogue that despite their busy careers, they try to live as simple a life as possible between Rome and Los Angeles. Dave Cameron admitted that in recent months their daily routine has often been reduced to shopping, cooking and spending time at home. The two do not want their relationship to turn into a long-distance relationship and are organizing their engagements so that they spend more time together.

Among the most anticipated guests are Victoria De Angelis, Thomas Raggi and Ethan Torquio, the other three members of Måneskin. Their presence has not yet been officially confirmed, but Italian media suggest that the wedding could also become an informal meeting of the four musicians who caused a furor at Eurovision 2021 with their victory.

However, the official return of Måneskin already has a date. Damiano David, Victoria De Angelis, Thomas Raggi and Ethan Torquio will be guests at the Sanremo Festival in February 2027. The news was confirmed by artistic director and host Stefano De Martino. This will be their first announced joint appearance after a period in which the four focused on individual projects.

Damiano David is using Måneskin's hiatus to build his own solo career. In May 2025, the Italian artist released her debut solo album “Funny Little Fears“, followed by an international tour and an extended version of the project.

Dave Cameron, born Chloe Celeste Hosterman on January 15, 1996 in Washington, D.C., combines a musical and acting career and is currently working on her second album. Damiano David was born on January 8, 1999 in Rome and gained worldwide fame as the frontman of Måneskin after the group's victories in San Remo and “Eurovision” in 2021