A year later, Taylor Swift releases an expansion of her album The Life of a Showgirl with new songs

Taylor Swift has announced a deluxe version of her twelfth studio album, titled The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore. It will include four new songs, written after the historic triumph of the original album a year ago, Reuters reported.

The special edition The Encore will be released this Friday, the pop star announced in a post on Instagram, BTA reports.

The Life of a Showgirl was released last October and broke a number of records, with each of the 12 songs in it reaching the top twelve of the prestigious “Billboard“ – “Hot 100“ chart. The singer herself said she wrote the new songs right after Showgirl made the biggest debut in modern music history, breaking sales and streaming records.

“Then I flew to Sweden to celebrate with Max Martin and Shellback - my two main partners on this album“, the pop star said on Instagram, quoted by Reuters. “We really just wanted to stop for a moment, enjoy the moment and realize how grateful we are for everything. But there was a studio in the building and we did what we always do when we get really emotional - we wrote more songs".

Делукс версията на Showgirl ще включва новия сингъл Patient Zero, за който певицата първо загатна, а преди два дни обяви официално, заедно с парчетата Cleveland!, Pink Clouding и Babylon.

Max Martin и Shellback са известни автори на песни, които са работили с Тейлър Суифт по няколко от нейните студийни албуми.

Изненадата на изпълнителката дойде броени дни след появата ѝ в хумористичен скеч по време на тазгодишните телевизионни награди „Еми“ - участие, което веднага убеди феновете ѝ, че тя подготвя нова музика. Пилотният сингъл от албума - The Fate of Ophelia - събра рекордните 92,5 милиона официални стриймвания в САЩ още през първата седмица от излизането си, сочат данните на компанията за музикални анализи Luminate.